MLK Jr. celebrations return to Bowling Green this week

Millions of Americans will remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 19, but the celebrations will begin a bit early in Bowling Green.

The BG MLK Planning Committee will host its 26th year of events, starting Thursday, Jan. 15, and continuing into the national holiday.

This year's program centers around the theme "Mentoring the Dream."

“If you think about what Dr. King stood for, he wanted us all to be united together, and that’s very important, especially now, because our country seems so divided," said Committee Chair Felicia Bland. "We just want to come together and remember the reason why Dr. King fought so hard for all of us.”

Kickoff at The Capitol - Jan. 15

MLK Jr. Day is held each year on the third Monday of January, roughly coinciding with King's birthday on Jan. 15.

The Capitol in downtown Bowling Green will host a kickoff celebration at 6 p.m. that night featuring cake and refreshments — a birthday party for the late civil rights icon.

In addition, the event will feature a quiz bowl focused on Black History subjects. The event is open to both children and adults.

"This is the first time we've done something like this, so we're very excited," Bland said. "It's going to be six teams from the community with both adults and youth in a Jeopardy-style set-up with various questions."

Bowling Green city commissioners will also present a proclamation in honor of the holiday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events - Jan. 19

The main events begin early Monday at 7:30 a.m. with the annual Memorial Breakfast at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School.

Tickets are available for $15 through the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission and at the door.

The breakfast will include a speaking event from Rev. Jeremiah Jordan of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Glasgow.

The breakfast also features musical performances from Rev. Fred Hill and Evangelist Estella Hill of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, who Bland calls "the dynamic duo of gospel."

The celebrations then move downtown for a memorial march beginning at 10 a.m.

Attendees will meet at the Warren County Justice Center and walk to the historic State Street Baptist Church, the first formally organized church for Black Bowling Green residents.

Bland said marchers can park at State Street Baptist Church and take shuttles to the Justice Center before the walk to the church.

Attendees will then pack the pews for the main event which begins at 11 a.m. The church will host a variety of speakers from across the region, including Rev. Ricky Jones, a professor of Pan-African Studies at the University of Louisville.

Guests will also enjoy gospel performances by The Volunteer State Mass Choir, with prelude music beginning at 10:30 a.m. as marchers make their way in.

Bland said organizing the slate of events is often a year-long process, but well worth the effort to honor the legacy of the civil rights movement.

"We all work so hard through the year to raise funds, keeping in mind exactly what the day will represent — a day of unity and of peace," Bland said.

A full schedule and list of addresses can be found on the MLK BG Facebook page.