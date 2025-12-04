Santa swaps his sleigh for a train to spread Christmas cheer along the rails in Appalachia

Shortly after departing a Pike County rail yard around 6 a.m., the CSX Santa Train rolled into its first stop in Marrowbone, Kentucky. Despite the pouring rain, scores of people dressed in pajamas and festive attire crowded the railroad track to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus as he tossed toys to children sitting on their parents' shoulders.

Jacqui Sieber / WUOT News / WUOT News A child catches a plush toy from Santa Claus in St. Paul, Virginia, during the annual CSX Santa Train on Nov. 22, 2025.

The annual event is a collaboration between CSX, Appalachian Power, Food City and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. A group of businessmen in Kingsport, Tennessee, created it in 1943 as a way to give back to historically low-income coal communities along the railroad track.

"They helped our economy, and so we wanted to give back to them, to make sure they were taken care of as well," said Desteny Clemons, a program director for Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

Bryan Tucker, vice president of stakeholder engagement and sustainability at CSX, said this year's festivities are particularly meaningful after severe flooding devastated parts of eastern Kentucky in February.

"We know very, very well the hardships that the folks in these communities endured," he said. "These folks in these communities host us every day. They host the railroad. To be able to do something like this, to give back to them, is really important to us."

Jacqui Sieber / WUOT News / WUOT News Volunteers hand out backpacks to families in Kermit, Virginia, during the annual CSX Santa Train on Nov. 22, 2025.

Tucker was among nearly 100 volunteers handing out toys and backpacks to families during the jolly journey.

Santa said he was touched to see so many people with the shared goal of making sure every child had at least one toy to take home.

"The extra sharing that's gone on today just has been really enlightening," Santa said.

The magic isn't just for locals. Sophie Mosher's family traveled over five hours from Ohio to be there when the train pulled into Haysi, Virginia. She and her brother got backpacks stuffed with goodies.

"I like coming to Santa Train with my family because I get to see my aunt, who lives down here," Sophie said. "We don't see her very often."

A couple of stops later in Fremont, Virginia, Destany Scott's family waited for the train's arrival to continue a long-standing tradition. She received wrapping paper, while her son caught a plush blue whale.

"I've been coming since my mom and dad had me," Scott said. "And then my grandparents, they've been coming for 60 some years, too."

As the train continued to chug down the railroad, the weather began to clear up, and attendance at each stop appeared to grow. In Dante, Virginia, families cheered when Santa began tossing plush toys.

Jacqui Sieber / WUOT News / WUOT News Families greet Santa as he arrives in Fremont, Virginia

Sam Justus stood just off the track with his wife and seven children to see the Santa Train for the first time. Volunteers made sure their son Parker, who uses a wheelchair, received a gift.

"[The] workers came back and gave him a backpack," Justus said. "They got all these stuffed animals, so they were just wonderful and accommodating."

Jacqui Sieber / WUOT News / WUOT News CSX Workers guard Santa during the annual Santa Train event

The day of handing out gifts also stirred up emotions for volunteers like Gideon Jenkins with CSX. It was his first time riding the Santa Train, and he said he hopes to do it again.

"I mean, even the toughest guys are probably going to get a little choked up today," he said.

Later that afternoon, attendees welcomed the Santa Train with applause at its final stop in Kingsport, Tennessee. During the eight-hour excursion through foggy valleys and mountains, Santa and his team of volunteers distributed more than 15 tons of toys and thousands of backpacks.

This story was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public Broadcasting, WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee, LPM, WEKU, WKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky, and NPR.