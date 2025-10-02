Kentucky's second medical cannabis cultivator approved to open in Madison Co.

A second cultivator has been approved for Kentucky’s blooming medical cannabis industry.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo passed its final inspection and can begin operations at its facility in Madison County.

“Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo is a Tier 3 cultivation facility, one of the two largest cultivation facilities in Kentucky," Beshear said. "This facility plans a phased rollout of cultivation operations. They’ll eventually expand to all 25,000 square feet of cultivation space."

Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo, an out of state company, is among 16 cultivators approved for a license through a random lottery drawing. But it will be only the second cultivator to begin operations since medical marijuana was legalized in Kentucky in January.

The other cultivator in operation is Armory Kentucky, LLC in Mayfield, which began operations in July.

Kentucky’s program requires all cannabis to be grown in-state. The product still isn't available for purchase due to the limited number of cultivators in operation and the amount of time it takes for plants to grow from seed to flower, which is around four months.

The cultivators will supply Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary that will open in Beaver Dam.