COVID vaccine guidance has changed — again. A doctor tackles your questions

This week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the next round of COVID-19 vaccines, with new restrictions.

COVID vaccines had been available to anyone 6 months and older regardless of their health. That's no longer the case.

Now, the FDA is limiting the updated shots to those who are at risk for serious complications because they are 65 or older, or have other health problems.

These new changes may bring back questions that are reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic.

NPR's All Things Considered wants to know what questions you have about the changing COVID vaccine guidance and access. We'll put those questions to a doctor.

Share your questions using the form below and an NPR producer may contact you.

