WKU Public Radio 89.7 FM signal in Somerset impacted by hardware failure

WKU Public Radio's WDCL transmitter, which broadcasts on 89.7 FM in the Somerset, Columbia, and Campbellsville region, suffered what the station's chief engineer described in an email Monday as a "catastrophic hardware failure."

WDCL was operating at only 6% capacity Monday afternoon as a result of the problem that happened Sunday. WKU Public Radio's FM translator, 103.3, is also affected by the failure.

We apologize to all of our listeners who are impacted by the issue. There's currently no anticipated timeline for when the transmitter will be back to normal broadcasting strength.

In the meantime, WKU Public Radio can be streamed through smart speakers, our app for smartphones, and through our website.