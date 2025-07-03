Head of refugee center in Bowling Green worried about how cuts in federal spending bill will impact new arrivals

Political uncertainty has the leader of the Bowling Green-based International Center of Kentucky concerned about how it would impact refugees' access to healthcare and funding for the organization's future budget.

Albert Mbanfu has served as the director of the International Center of Kentucky since 2013. The native of Cameroon said President Trump's spending and tax bill could cut funding to portions of the Department of Health and Human Services, which funds the International Center.

The refugee resettlement agency relies heavily on federal funding to provide resources for refugees starting a new life in Kentucky and pay staff salary.

Mbanfu said the agency budget in fiscal year 2026 is uncertain because it will largely depend on the presidential determination for refugee admissions, which has not been announced yet.

"We don't know what the government plans starting October 1st," Mbanfu said. "So right now without knowing what the government will do, I can tell you we are looking forward to some serious financial crunch starting October 1st."

Provisions in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" would change access to healthcare for multiple groups, including refugees with legal status to be in the U.S. Under the bill, the government would cut funding to states like Kentucky that have expanded Medicaid and provide coverage to refugees who are on humanitarian parole.

Republicans say the bill will improve national security through increased border patrol and ICE agents.

According to Mbanfu, refugees are automatically enrolled in Medicaid when they arrive in the U.S. But if Medicaid is cut, it could directly impact how new arrivals cover medical costs.

"They qualify to stay on medicaid for eight months but now the government changed the process," Mbanfu said. "Any refugee who arrives after May can only have access to medicaid for four months. So that's already a drastic change."

The International Center was established in 1981 and has helped resettle thousands of refugees across southcentral Kentucky and has provided employment opportunities and English language instruction. Since April, the agency assisted 62 refugees from Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cuba, and Somalia, land full-time jobs at multiple Bowling Green based employers with the average starting pay will be just under $18.

Mbanfu said refugees help meet job demands in various industries and help support Kentucky's workforce. Perdue Farms, the meat and poultry processing plant in Ohio County, has been an ongoing partner with the International Center to provide employment opportunities for refugees. A significant portion of Purdue's workforce is made up of refugees, according to the Center.