Refuge BG awarded grant to expand workforce training programs in Warren County

Refuge BG, a Bowling Green-based non-profit, has been awarded a $750,000 grant to expand its workforce training programs for refugees. The funding from the Kentucky Office of Refugees will expand its jobs training services for roughly 280 individuals in Warren County.

Refugees will be able to utilize specialized training in construction, healthcare, hospitality, and technology. Funding for the program will also allow partnerships with Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College, Graves Gilbert Clinic, and Western Kentucky University's Innovation Campus.

West Africa native Daniel Tarnagda, director of Refuge BG, said the program allows refugees to gain experience and education they can take into various industries.

"When you get to a new country, you are in survival mode," Tarnagda said. "Education is very difficult, so through our partnership, it's going to allow us to do customized training that allows refugees to get a nationwide certificate."

The program currently has 40 refugees signed up and will be accepting new applicants on a rolling basis. Employers are also being accepted as partners with Refuge BG to employ refugees and they complete their specialized training.

Tarnagda said the goal is to provide quality education to individuals that will benefit local businesses.

"My hope is that as we get this kicked off, those employers see that we are truly making a big impact on giving them quality workers," Tarnagda said.

The grant will also be used to expand Refuge BG's staff and offices. The non-profit was founded in 2018 by Tarnagda and provides immigrants and refugees with English language classes, driving courses, immigration counseling, and health resources.

Tarnagda said the funding will allow the organization to continue to grow alongside the rise in Warren County's population.

"I'm very excited, because I needed that when I got here," Tarnagda said. "I wish I would have had these resources when I came here, but now we are able to offer refugees and immigrants training to allow them to get a job and make a better life for themselves and their families."