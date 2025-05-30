Steve Lawson found guilty Friday on both counts related to disappearance of Crystal Rogers

A Bowling Green jury has found Steve Lawson guilty of two charges related to the disappearance and presumed death of Nelson County mother of five, Crystal Rogers.

Following the guilty verdicts Friday afternoon, jurors sentenced Lawson to 17 years in prison.

Rogers disappeared in 2015, and her body has never been found.

Her case has been the focus of investigations involving local, state, and federal law enforcement groups.

Lawson was found guilty Friday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and a charge of evidence tampering.

Lawson’s son, Joseph Lawson, and the former boyfriend of Rogers, Brooks Houck, are scheduled to stand trial together in Bowling Green in late June.

Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Joseph Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering.

This story was updated to include information on the sentencing handed down by jurors.