Barren River District Health Department introduces mobile health clinic for underserved communities

The Barren River District Health Department is unveiling a Mobile Clinic Unit to bring health services to individuals in rural or underserved communities. The mobile clinic will be equipped to provide immunizations, WIC enrollment, and harm reduction services to Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Metcalfe, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties the department serves.

Chelsey Lindsey, director of the program, said the goal is to reach underserved communities who do not have reliable access to health services.

"The goal is to service medically underserved communities who may want to utilize our services but may not have the access to get to our main sites," Lindsey said.

The mobile unit can also be used during large gatherings or community events to provide educational information for community members. Lindsey said being visible at community events raises awareness for residents about services they might be eligible for.

"Even if we are just driving the unit to the event, and parking and handing out education, it doesn't necessarily mean we have to give services off the unit that day," Lindsey said. "The plan is just to have it out in the community for people to see that it's here."

A team is currently being formed to staff the mobile unit. Community members and organizations are encouraged to reach out to BRDHD directly if they would like to partner for events. A community calendar will be finalized when the mobile unit becomes operational in the coming months.

The mobile unit also has the capability to provide services during an emergency response such as major weather events and collaborate with other BRDHD departments during emergency situations.