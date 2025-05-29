McConnell weighs in on vaccination recommendations and international student enrollment during Bowling Green event

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell weighed in on the recent vaccinations recommendations by the head of the U.S. health department, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the enrollment of international students at U.S universities during an event in Warren County.

McConnell, the longest serving U.S. Senator in Kentucky history, spoke to the Bowling Green Rotary Club on Wednesday. The event was formatted as a "fireside chat" with Joe Arnold, a former journalist who is now communications director with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. McConnell spoke for roughly 25 minutes during the event.

McConnell said he continues to support vaccines and hopes the U.S. Health Secretary, Robert Kennedy Jr. has the American people's best interests in mind. Secretary Kennedy this week said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

McConnell suffered from polio as a child and has credited the polio vaccine for saving his life. The Republican lawmaker said although he was the lone GOP vote against the confirmation of Kennedy as health secretary, McConnell said he hopes Kennedy will improve vaccine guidelines.

"I am hoping that now that he is in a position of responsibility he'll have a different view," McConnell said. "Because the polio vaccine is not the only one that has been hugely successful, we had the example of the COVID-19, a very important part of American health and world wide health."

Senator McConnell spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine, describing it as "extremely important to us," and expressed skepticism around the United States relationship with China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran as potentially impacting America's global influence.

“The way you get respect is your enemies do not want to mess with you,” McConnell said. "It’s not complicated. They don’t pick a fight with you if they don’t think they’re going to win it."

McConnell also spoke about the enrollment of international students, saying foreign students are beneficial to U.S. universities. Those comments came after the Trump administration ordered U.S. embassies abroad to stop interviews for student visas as it plans to expand the vetting process of university applicants.

McConnell said international students should be a part of U.S. higher education.

"I think educating foreign students is one of the smartest things we do," the Louisville Republican added.

Federal authorities have pulled millions of dollars in funding for universities and recently revoked Harvard's ability to enroll international students, although a federal judge has since blocked that policy.

McConnell said foreign students are some of the most talented in the country and make up a significant portion of enrollment for many universities in the U.S.

"They tend to be the brightest, most ambitious youngsters in the world and I think it's been a really smart thing to do over the years and we need to continue doing it," McConnell said.

Some university leaders say the crackdown could cause a decline in international student enrollment due to a perception of the U.S. as less welcoming for foreign-born students.