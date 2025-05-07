Former Owensboro schools superintendent sentenced to 30 years for sexually exploiting children

A man once considered a pillar of the Owensboro community has received a 30-year prison sentence for sexually exploiting children.

Matthew Constant appeared in U.S. District Court in Owensboro on Wednesday after pleading guilty in February to a nine-count federal indictment.

Investigators found he enticed children online to engage in sexually explicit conversations and acts.

Most of the crimes occurred while he was superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools from 2020 until his arrest in 2023.

Constant entered the courtroom shackled and wearing a yellow jumpsuit. He showed slight emotion as he read a statement apologizing to his victims, his family, and the Owensboro community.

“Throughout my life, I have always asked for truth and ownership when mistakes have been made," Constant said. "I must expect the same of myself.”

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers said ongoing abuse of children wasn’t a mistake and noted Constant encouraged his victims to clean their phones of any communication with him.

Constant vaguely referenced childhood trauma in his statement to the court and asked for the opportunity to rehabilitate.

“While my professional life was flourishing, my inner self definitely was not, Constant said. "It is my intention, if given any opportunity, to take advantage of all resources available to become a better person.”

The 53-year-old faced up to life in prison, but U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers went with the government’s recommendation of 30 years.

The judge said he didn’t impose the maximum penalty because there was no physical contact with the victims.

"I think there's a good chance he will not ever get out of prison, and in terms of protecting the public, I think that's a good thing," Stivers said.

There’s no parole in the federal system.

Defense attorney Bryce Caldwell was seeking a sentence of 20 years, noting his client had not distributed images, though he had solicited and received them.

"Obviously, there's remorse here. I think shame is probably a better word," Caldwell said during the hearing. “I’m not saying he is beyond repair.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus emphasized the seriousness of the offense, especially given Constant’s position of authority.

None of his three known victims were students in the school system, but prosecutors said he admitted to a sexual relationship with a former student in another school district that began after the individual turned 18.

"This conduct was escalating," Dycus said.

Dycus told the court that the government's recommendation of 30 years was essentially a life sentence for Constant. If he leaves prison, he'll be required to register as a sex offender and be under lifetime supervision.