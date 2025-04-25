29 Kentuckians are naturalized U.S. citizens after a ceremony inside Mammoth Cave National Park

Twenty-nine people are now officially US citizens after being naturalized during a special ceremony hundreds of feet below ground, inside Mammoth Cave National Park. For many, the ceremony marks the end of a long journey to become an American citizen.

On Thursday, hundreds of feet below ground, 29 individuals from 12 different countries walked into the world's largest cave system as temporary residents. When they emerged, they were U.S. citizens.

The ceremony was kicked off with the playing of the National Anthem as the 29 U.S. green card holders and friends and family soaked in the notes against the natural limestone inside the cave. The Hart County School Junior ROTC posted the American flag and Assistant United States Attorney Nick Rabold gave the opening remarks to the assembly.

Molly Schroer, a spokesperson for Mammoth Cave, said the annual ceremony is a partnership between the National Park Service and U.S Immigration Services to welcome new citizens and expose them to their state's National Parks system.

"National Parks are America's Parks, so these belong to the public so we want people to come in here, enjoy them, whether recreation or learning about our history," Schroer said. "Teaching these new citizens that this national park service and system is very important."

The ceremony was led by U.S District Court Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl in an area of the cave known as the Methodist Church. The 29 new Americans originally from Haiti, Guatemala, Nepal, Tanzania, Vietnam and seven other countries were sworn in during the hour-long ceremony.

Paul Tshibangu arrived in Kentucky from the Democratic Republic of Congo six years ago and made the trip to Mammoth Cave with his friends and family from Louisville. He said he's planning to attend college and help his community.

"My goal in life is to serve the lord better and to go to school get education, that's the reason why we come to America is to get education, Tshibangu said. "Also to helping out people, you know people in need."

Patience Kadoeyi, another new naturalized citizen from the Democratic Republic of Congo, said he'd never been in a cave before the ceremony. When he first heard about the location of the event, he didn't know what to expect.

"They told me about a cave and I was real concerned, because it's my first time," Kadoeyi said. "Now I'm like, 'Oh, I want to see what the cave looks like because I've never seen a cave before.'"

The process to become a naturalized citizen involves several steps including holding residence in the U.S. for five years, being at least 18 years old, and completing a citizenship interview.

As fully-fledged U.S. citizens, those at Thursday’s ceremony should no longer have to fear being deported. Those risks have become an increasing reality as the Trump administration targets immigrants and even some green card holders for deportation.

But for Patience Kadoeyi, Thursday’s event at Mammoth Cave inspired joy and the promise of new rights.

"I'm just proud to be an American now," Kadoeyi said. "And then I'm ready to vote."