Bowling Green-Warren County open Community Recovery Center for citizens impacted by flooding

Bowling Green and Warren County officials have created the Community Recovery Center for residents affected by the historic flooding in Kentucky. The Recovery Center is located at Michael Buchanan Park and open Monday through Friday from 11am to 3pm. Multiple non-profits and local agencies are on hand at the Center to provide resources for anyone in need.

Debbi West, Public Information Officer for the city of Bowling Green, said the center is available to anyone that is affected by the widespread flooding in Kentucky.

"So this is kind of a one stop shop right now for people to come and talk to folks who are on site and can point them in the direction of where they need to go depending on what resources they need," West said.

The American Red Cross, United Way, Baptists Disaster Relief and other local agencies will be stationed at the Recovery Center to provide temporary shelter, transportation, debris removal and health services for anyone in need. The Center was created to provide support while a Federal Disaster Declaration is being approved by the federal government. Warren County officials say paperwork was submitted to Governor Beshear after a state of emergency was declared in Warren County. So far, over 70 counties in Kentucky have declared a state of emergency.

County officials provide update on damage caused by flooding

During a media update at the Bowling Green Emergency Operations Center, Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott, City Manager Jeff Meisel, Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson and Deputy Director Charlie O'Neal provided more detailed information regarding damage from the historic flooding that has impacted Kentucky.

Emergency management officials said $6.3 million in damage has been reported so far due to flooding with 196 structures, including commercial and residential structures, experiencing damage from floodwater. There have been 17 evacuations carried out due to flooding and the city is monitoring 34 sinkholes that have opened within city limits. Multiple days of heavy rainfall dropped 10 inches of rain on Warren County, according to the Kentucky Mesonet. Widespread flooding across southern Kentucky caused dozens of road closures, water rescues and sinkholes.

Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Mesiel said the region's karst terrain played a role in the vast amount of flooding in Warren County.

"This is historical flooding," Mesiel said, "as someone mentioned it was three sources, it was the rivers, it was the underground system and groundwater and sinkholes."

City and County leaders encourage anyone dealing with flooding to document the damage and exercise caution if they are encountering a sinkhole. Residents can call (270) 393-3628 and report it to city officials.