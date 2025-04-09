McLean County under curfew as National Guard called to assist flood victims

Members of the Kentucky National Guard have been deployed to McLean County to help provide resources to flood victims.

Following the heavy rainfall that led to major flooding along the Green River, McLean County Judge Executive Curtis Dame issued a state of emergency for the county following historic flooding. Judge Dame has also issued a curfew as a "preventative measure to address reports of trespassing" in the county. That curfew is in effect every day from 10:00pm-6:00am until further notice.

Emergency Management Director Terry Dossett said the Green River flows into tributaries that have been inundated with historic levels of rainfall. Because of that, it could be a week or more before floodwaters in McLean County begin to recede.

"They had a lot more rain south of us, and so they're having a hard time getting rid of their water, and so we're having a hard time getting rid of ours," Dossett said. "And they're kind of predicting that water won't start getting out of here until the week after next."

Members of the National Guard have been visiting flooded homes with high-water rescue vehicles and boats to assist in evacuations or offer other resources. There have been no casualties reported in McLean county, but property damage is expected to be high, according to Dossett.

"We've called the National Guard in to just go around and do some welfare checks on people that are stuck in the backwater that don't actually want to get out," Dosette said. "And so we're just trying to let them go around and see if they need anything, or if we can bring them to a shelter."