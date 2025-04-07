Lost River Cave in Bowling Green sees largest flood event in its history

Lost River Cave is dealing with the largest flood event in the organization's history. The cave system has received roughly ten inches of rainfall over five days as thunderstorms hit parts of western, central and southern Kentucky.

Some portions of Kentucky saw as much as 15 inches of rainfall last week including Paducah, which experienced severe flooding . The severe weather has caused at least three deaths due to flooding and closed over 500 roadways statewide.

Lost River Cave is a natural drainage basin for rainwater runoff from several surrounding counties. The cave system received 60 feet of floodwater during the recent torrential rainfall which has crested over the cave mouth and flooded hiking trails on the property. Lost River Cave is a popular destination for tourism in Bowling Green and offers underground boat tours through the seven mile cave system as well as hiking trails.

Executive Director Justin Jennings said the continuous rainfall has overwhelmed the cave system.

"This is a modern day historical flood level for us, we have seen close to 25 inches of rainfall this year with almost 10 of it coming from Wednesday until now," Jennings said.

He added it could take up to a week before water levels at the cave begin to recede due to the Barren River, Jennings Creek, and other local waterways being overwhelmed by rainfall. The park will remain closed indefinitely until water levels begin to ebb and clean up can begin.

The cave is accepting donations from the public to assist its cleanup efforts.