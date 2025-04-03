Dr. Steven Stack to become new Secretary of Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Kentucky’s public health commissioner, who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic, is taking on a different role in state government.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Dr. Steven Stack will succeed Eric Friedlander as secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS).

The massive state agency has a range of duties from overseeing the Medicaid program to inspecting nursing homes.

Stack noted the pandemic challenges of the past and new challenges coming from the federal government.

“Public health and health and family services is essential to ensuring we have healthier people and healthier communities," Stack said during the governor's weekly Team KY briefing. "If we fail to invest in these services and supports, we’ll all be worse off for it.”

Kentucky has joined a list of states suing the Trump administration over its decision to cut billions of dollars in federal funding for public health.

Friedlander will step down from his post on Aug. 1 after serving as cabinet secretary since 2019.

“Public service means the people who work for all of government we work to lift people up. So for that thank you for the opportunity to serve. It has been a tremendous honor.”

Friedlander is retiring after a 40-year career in various roles in the CHFS. He recently faced scrutiny over children in state custody sleeping in government offices due to a lack of foster homes.

Stack’s replacement hasn't been made, but Beshear said the choice would be “collaborative.”