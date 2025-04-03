Death toll rises as devastating spring storms batter the South and Midwest

Updated April 03, 2025 at 22:27 PM ET

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of "potentially historic" rainfall sweeping across the American South and Midwest through the weekend. This intense weather pattern has already resulted in several deaths and continues to pose a significant risk to the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in the region.

Reports about the number of fatalities have varied but at least seven people have died in Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana due to these violent storms, according to The Associated Press.

"This flooding event will be a marathon — not a sprint," the NWS said in a statement on X, warning the public about the storms. "Any flash and riverine flooding across these areas will have the potential to become catastrophic and life-threatening."

The NWS warned of potentially devastating rainstorms expected from Thursday through early Sunday morning, affecting areas as far southwest as Dallas, and as far east as West Virginia.

In addition, warnings have been issued for tornadoes and flash flooding. By late Wednesday, Arkansas and Oklahoma had reported twisters, and windstorms were reported in Indiana and Kentucky on Thursday as well.

Southwestern Kentucky into western Tennessee and northeastern Arkansas are at the highest risk of "life-threatening flash flooding," the NWS said, in the wake of heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates from across the region

In Tennessee, NPR member station WPLN is covering the devastation caused by the storm across the state, which remains in a state of emergency.

In Kentucky, businesses and residents have suffered property damage and personal injuries, according to reporting by WUKY, and they are bracing for continued battering as the weather system moves through the weekend.

Little Rock Public Radio in Arkansas reports that much of the state is under threat, including risks from "baseball-sized hail" and high-speed tornadoes, with the northeastern quarter of the state facing the greatest danger.

