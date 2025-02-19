Latest winter storm moves into Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee Wednesday

Kentucky and parts of southern Indiana and northern Tennessee woke up Wednesday morning to varying amounts of snowfall, with dangerous road conditions and vehicle accidents and slide-offs reported.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offices across the state have asked motorists to avoid travel if possible as road crews work to clear snow and ice. “Any motorists who have to be out today are urged to use caution, give lots of extra travel time, plan to use the best main routes possible, and expect slick travel conditions,” said Wes Watt, spokesperson for the KYTC office in Bowling Green, in a statement released early Wednesday morning.

Residents wanting road condition information are asked to avoid calling 911 or law enforcement agencies. Kentucky road condition updates can be found at GoKY.ky.gov. , with snow and ice information available at snowky.ky.gov .

Indiana road condition information is available at the state’s transportation website with Tennessee roadway information available here .

Dozens of school districts called off classes Wednesday along with many colleges and universities. Western Kentucky University and Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College both closed all campuses for the day. Lindsey Wilson College in Adair County, Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University in Owensboro, and Somerset Community College are some of the other higher education institutions closing campuses Wednesday.

Those planning to fly out of, or into, the Nashville International Airport were advised to check their flight status, with many flights cancelled and delayed Wednesday morning due to the winter weather.

The National Weather Service predicts minor snow accumulation through this evening and low temperatures in the teens. Numerous Kentucky counties will see a cold weather advisory go into effect Thursday due to severely cold temperatures as low as single digits.