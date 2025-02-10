Trump becomes first U.S. president to attend Super Bowl

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

While the CFPB was shutting its doors, President Trump was in New Orleans last night to watch the Super Bowl. And the fans there had some mixed reaction to that.

(BOOING AND CHEERING)

MARTIN: Some cheered. Some booed. The game capped a whirlwind last few days for Trump, and he told reporters to expect another busy week.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez always gets cheered wherever he goes.

MARTÍNEZ: He was traveling with the president - joins us now. So, Franco, before we get to the heavier news, let's talk about the game for a second. Tell us more about Trump taking it in.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Thanks, A. Yeah. Trump took to the field about an hour ahead of the game to meet with first responders and victims of the terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day. And he got largely a positive reception from people who saw him that first time. But later, when they flashed a picture on the jumbotron in his box during the national anthem, he really did get a strong mix of cheers and jeers. Now, Trump is the first sitting president to attend the title game. Ahead of the game, he said he thought Kansas City would win. That obviously did not happen. It was a very one-sided game. And I don't know about you, A, but I was pretty surprised by that.

MARTÍNEZ: No one expected what we saw in the actual game. Yeah, not even Vegas and the line. Now, Trump did an interview that aired during the pregame show. What are the highlights there?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, he says he's going to send Elon Musk to check out the Department of Education this week, and he expects more cuts like we've seen at USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But there was more questions that he took yesterday. He actually also brought us to the cabin on his plane - on Air Force One - flying to the game. This really doesn't happen very often. And the reason was he wanted to highlight kind of the body of water that was below us.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Right now, we're flying over a thing called the Gulf of America.

ORDOÑEZ: He was actually underscoring that executive order that he signed a couple of weeks ago renaming the Gulf of Mexico. Now, next to him was Doug Burgum, the interior secretary. And Burgum added that the team is now calling mapmakers like Google Maps and Apple Maps to kind of put the name change into effect.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. So what else did he talk about?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. He promised to slap new 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum. That's going to happen today. On Tuesday or Wednesday, he's planning to announce reciprocal tariffs. He didn't say on what countries but did promise that they would take effect almost immediately.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Reciprocal tariffs, and very simply, it's if they charge us, we charge them.

ORDOÑEZ: He also addressed the war in Ukraine. He confirmed that he's been speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war, but he didn't want to give any details about what they discussed.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, OK, new tariffs this week. There always seems to be a lot, though, in any given Trump week, so what else are you watching for?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, I think there's going to be a lot of focus on foreign policy this week. Now, Trump's expected to meet with the king of Jordan on Tuesday. That's important because he's calling for Jordan and other regional leaders to allow Palestinians from Gaza to live there. It's a plan that the Jordanians have so far rejected. Now, on the plane, he doubled down on his commitment to buy and own Gaza.

Now, he didn't outright deny the possibility of Palestinians coming to the U.S., but he did emphasize that it would be better if they stayed in the region during those years it would take to rebuild Gaza. And just one other thing, A. Trump is also meeting with the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, this week. The two leaders are expected to talk trade and illegal immigration.

MARTÍNEZ: That's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Thanks a lot.

