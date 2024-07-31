Warren County approves purchase of voting equipment and pay raise for poll workers

The Warren County Clerk’s office plans to purchase new voter privacy equipment and increase pay for poll workers ahead of the November 5 General Election. The move comes as election officials anticipate high voter turnout during this year's general election.

The Warren County Clerk's Office is buying 100 privacy booths for voters casting their ballots, Warren County poll workers will see a $25 increase in pay on Election Day in an effort to bolster staff, and increased signage at polling locations to direct people where to vote will also be purchased.

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said the efforts will help increase voter capacity during the busiest voting day of the year.

“You want to make it as clear and easy and as quick as possible. We want everybody to vote in our 14 locations on Election Day,” Yates said. “We just want to make it as easy for everybody to vote as possible.”

The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of 100 Poll Star privacy voting booths, a portion of the purchase will come from a Kentucky grant through the State Board of Elections. The booths will allow voters discretion while filling out their ballots, before scanning their official vote. The booths will also allow more voters at polling locations on Election Day.

According to Yates, the privacy voting booths will also serve to increase capacity within voting centers.

“One reason why we are buying the additional privacy booths we feel like we need to set these centers up larger,” Yates said. “So you can have more people voting a one time.”

Yates says she expects high voter turnout for the November 5 General Election, but also anticipates more voters will take advantage of no-excuse early voting leading up to the election.

The General Election will follow three days of no-excuse early votingbeginning on Thursday, October 31. Warren County will have 14 polling locations open on election day.