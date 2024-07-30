© 2024 WKU Public Radio
Hamas says its top leader was killed in Iran

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Daniel Estrin
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:32 PM CDT
Palestinian Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, flashes a victory sign as he is surrounded by a group of Iranian lawmakers after the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, 30, 2024.
Vahid Salemi
/
AP
Updated July 31, 2024 at 00:35 AM ET

TEL AVIV — The Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement that its top leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Iranian state media are also reporting his death. The news comes just hours after Israel said it had killed a top commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in an airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut, in retaliation for the killing of 12 children in a rocket attack on the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the rocket attack.

Hamas and Hezbollah are both backed by Iran. Israel has not yet officially commented on the reports of Haniyeh’s killing.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
