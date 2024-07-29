‘A perfect fit’: Two hyperlocal businesses partner together to better serve community

The digital weather enterprise, WXorNOT, and the cleaning and restoration business, On Target, both serve what’s known as the WABBLES community, providing their services to residents in Warren, Allen, Barren, Butler, Logan, Edmonson, and Simpson counties.

Under the new collaboration, the two organizations are combining their resources and expertise to put on various community initiatives like educational workshops and projects they say will directly impact residents.

Landon Hampton is the founder and owner of WXorNOT. The hyperlocal weather service provides WABBLES residents with weather analysis and interpretation through live streaming, online and social media coverage, and skycams.

“One of the biggest drawing factors that we provide is our eyes in the sky. We’ve got the WXorNOT network with sky cams placed all over the WABBLES community,” Hampton said.

“I’m very happy to report that we’re going to have a few additional ones of those being added. We also have plans of upgrading our fleet of current sky cams that we have.”

Denton Cable is the founder and director of operations of On Target. The locally owned business provides cleaning, restoration, and construction services.

Cable said the partnership will inform more residents about his company’s restoration services especially in times of severe weather.

“We feel as though a partnership with WXorNOT is ideal because as people are watching him (Landon during live streams) for severe weather or even snow or a freeze event or anything like that, allows us to be top of mind,” Cable explained.

“We always tell people that anything you spend with On Target, all that money stays 100 percent right here in the local community. Where with a franchise a lot of that leaves this city. So we’re (On Target) constantly giving back to the community.”

Both owners said the partnership is the perfect fit for their businesses and the WABBLES community.

“We’re not out here chasing money, we’ve never been about that, and On Target’s not about that either. They’re about serving our community. Whenever you do that everything else kind of follows suit,” Hampton said.

“I give Denton and the entire On Target team huge props for helping this partnership come to fruition.”

“Landon vetted us really hard. He takes who he allows to be presented to his community of followers very seriously and we appreciate that,” Cable said.

“We don’t want to be somebody he picked for a sponsorship for a monetary purpose or anything like that. Our values align very well and we thought it’d be a perfect partnership.”

Additional initiatives and projects, like a potential physical location for WXorNOT, are anticipated and will be announced at a later date.