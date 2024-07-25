FEMA approves federal disaster assistance for victims of Kentucky's Memorial Day weekend storms

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering money for temporary housing, replacement for medication and home or vehicle repairs, as well as loans to cover uninsured losses.

Individual assistance is available for those in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties.

Public assistance for governments and nonprofits is also available in 55 counties, including Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Estill, Fulton, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McCreary, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Woodford.

FEMA spokesperson Darrell Habisch stressed the importance of applying, even to those already getting local assistance.

“If you have applied with a county, or if you have applied with a private nonprofit, or your faith-based, church organizations, that doesn’t mean that FEMA knows you’re out there,” Habisch said.

Habisch also says it’s important to have your information ready if you’re eligible. That includes insurance information, the address of the affected property, current residence, contact information, a description of the damages and bank account information.

“If you have begun your recovery, keep your receipts, keep a list of all the damages that were incurred, and we can work with you and hopefully get some money in your pocket ASAP to help with your recovery,” Habisch said.

Those affected can apply for assistance at disaster centers, by calling 800-621-3362, visiting FEMA’s disaster assistance website or downloading the FEMA mobile app.

More information about the federal disaster declaration is available here.

