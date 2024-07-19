Fancy Farm planners confirm Beshear won’t attend this year, add other speakers in update

The list of speakers that will take the stage at this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic in far western Kentucky is firming up with just weeks to go before the annual event.

An update released Friday confirmed that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will not be at Saint Jerome Church on Aug. 3. Beshear, a rumored vice presidential nominee if President Joe Biden isn't at the top of the Democratic ticket, has attended Fancy Farm just once as sitting governor.

New speakers added to the list include Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Erin Marshall. She’ll likely trade jabs with her opponent Republican U.S. Congressman James Comer, who has already confirmed he’ll attend.

Chase Oliver, the Libertarian candidate for U.S. president, was also added to the slate of speakers.

Invitations to Democratic Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, the Republican Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Republican U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are still pending.

Kentucky’s Republican State Treasurer Mark Metcalf is now also expected to attend.

Jason Shea Fleming, a candidate for a Kentucky Court of Appeals post, is now also confirmed to speak.

Other speakers already confirmed for this year's picnic include the following: