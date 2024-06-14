© 2024 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snubbed! Banned! Rejected! And that's just the first 3 questions of this week's quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: Caitlin Clark, Joey Chestnut and Donald Trump
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images; Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images; Chris Graythen/Getty Images
From left: Caitlin Clark, Joey Chestnut and Donald Trump

This week, Hunter Biden was convicted, G7 is happening and flash floods are, too. None of those things made the quiz, though, elbowed out by plant-based topics such as gardens, bananas and "meat."

Like, fine, the Pope is going to G7. But is anyone else discussing the prevalence of recessive traits in a prestige TV series?

If you prefer the latter, maybe this week's quiz will finally give you the score of your dreams.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

Tags
News NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.