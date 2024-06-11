SOKY Alliance is bringing events and resources to LGBTQ+ community of southern Kentucky

A new Bowling Green organization is working to bring the LGBTQ+ community of southern Kentucky together during Pride month.The SOKY Alliance formed in March. The group’s mission is to bring educational programming, events and awareness to the LGBTQ community in southern Kentucky. In its infancy, the group consists of a five-person leadership committee and a director, but has plans to grow into a larger organization.

Crystal Akers, director of SOKY Alliance, said the group has come together to offer a safe space for the community.

“I already have a ton of ideas and now we have a whole group of people with a ton of ideas,” Akers said. “So it's really going to be aligning things with our mission and being really strategic about how we can best serve our community.”

The group will be coordinating events during Pride month and working with First Christian Church or Bowling Green for faith-based activities to support the queer community. The group will host a screening of Mama Bears, a LGBTQ documentary, at the Capitol Theater in Bowling Green on June 18th.

Akers said the group is working to provide more educational resources and events in the future.

“We have our second quarter meeting coming up and we’re really going to be working on some strategic planning and goal setting for the long term,” Akers said. “We’re really excited to be able to provide more support for the community.”

