WKU names Plona new head coach of men's basketball less than a day after Lutz leaves team

The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team has a new head coach. Hank Plona will take the position after former head coach Steve Lutz left the program for the head coaching position at Oklahoma State.

The announcement of Plona’s hire, from Athletic Director Todd Stewart, came less than a day after the departure of Lutz.

Plona, a native of Connecticut, is being promoted to the head coaching position after serving as an assistant with the Hilltoppers last year. He has eight years of experience as head coach of Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, where he led the team to seven postseason appearances and was named the ICCAC Coach of the Year on four occasions.

In a statement released by the university, Plona said he's embracing his new role and plans to use the positive momentum to create more success with the program.

“I’m incredibly honored to be chosen as the next head coach at Western Kentucky,” Plona said.

“My staff and I haven’t stopped working since the day we got back from Indianapolis and the NCAA Tournament and we are eager to build upon the success of the 2023-24 season into the future. We will continue working tirelessly on the recruiting trail – both in retaining current Hilltoppers and identifying future ones.”

Plano also thanked former WKU head coach Steve Lutz for the opportunity to come to Bowling Green as an assistant coach for the Hilltoppers.

Lutz’s departure was announced on Monday although there was speculation he would be leaving in the days prior to the official announcement. Lutz accepted the same position at Oklahoma State, where he will take over a program in the much larger Big 12 athletic conference. Lutz and his staff guided the Men’s Hilltoppers team to their first postseason NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.

WKU has scheduled a news conference at E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday morning to formally introduce Plona as the next men’s basketball coach.