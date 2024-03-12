© 2024 WKU Public Radio
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit Elizabethtown manufacturer

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published March 12, 2024 at 12:03 PM CDT
U.S. Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Elizabethtown on Wednesday to promote President Biden’s economic agenda.

Gov. Andy Beshear will join Sec. Yellen on a tour of Advanced Nano Products (ANP). The company is a global supplier of carbon battery nanomaterials used to produce electric vehicle batteries.

A statement from Beshear’s office says Yellen plans to highlight how President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is helping onshore the entire electric vehicle supply chain from start to finish.

During Yellen’s visit, South Korea-based ANP will ceremonially cut the ribbon on its Elizabethtown facility, the company’s first U.S. operation. ANP invested $49 million into the 50,000 square-foot facility in Hardin County in late 2023.

ANP will supply the BlueOval SK Battery Park in neighboring Glendaleonce construction is completed on two manufacturing plants.
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
