Owensboro’s ‘Shamrock Bash’ celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with green beer, Celtic rock music and more

TheOwensboro Convention Center is set to host its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The “Shamrock Bash” will celebrate the holiday in true Irish style, featuring everything from green spirits to authentic Irish music.

Jeff Esposito, the General Manager of the Convention Center, told WKU Public Radio that this year’s music act is rooted in Celtic, Eastern European, and Appalachian traditions.

“We have a band straight out of Ireland called ‘Scythian.’ I would describe them as an Irish, folk, rock band,” he said. “They have a lot of energy and are just a really fun and exciting band, which I think is just going to be perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Esposito noted that while you don’t need to be Irish to have fun, those attending will need to be at least 21 years old to participate in the festivities. In addition to the unique music performance, the event will also feature a full bar with drink specials encompassing green beer and pancake shots made with Irish whiskey.

An abundance of food will also be on hand for guests to enjoy as they gather for the popular Irish barn-dance and rock concert experience.

“It’s always well attended, and we think this year is going to be no exception. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Esposito said.

The event heads to the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday, March 15th.

Doors open at 8 p.m., with the live music set to get underway at 8:30 p.m.

Ticket and event information is available online at the Owensboro Convention Center website.