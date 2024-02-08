Investigation underway following death of WKU student

An investigation is underway following the death of a Western Kentucky University student.

The student’s body was discovered Wednesday at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house. The Warren County Coroner's Office confirmed they responded to a report of a death at that location.

The cause of death and identity of the student have not been released. A university spokesperson said no foul play was suspected.

The WKU Police Department is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is released.