Investigation underway following death of WKU student
An investigation is underway following the death of a Western Kentucky University student.
The student’s body was discovered Wednesday at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house. The Warren County Coroner's Office confirmed they responded to a report of a death at that location.
The cause of death and identity of the student have not been released. A university spokesperson said no foul play was suspected.
The WKU Police Department is leading the investigation.
This story will be updated when more information is released.