Investigation underway following death of WKU student

WKU Public Radio | By WKU Public Radio News
Published February 8, 2024 at 10:43 AM CST
WKU

An investigation is underway following the death of a Western Kentucky University student.

The student’s body was discovered Wednesday at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house. The Warren County Coroner's Office confirmed they responded to a report of a death at that location.

The cause of death and identity of the student have not been released. A university spokesperson said no foul play was suspected.

The WKU Police Department is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

WKU Public Radio News
The award-winning news team at WKU Public Radio consists of Dan Modlin, Kevin Willis, Lisa Autry, and Joe Corcoran.
