Two southern Kentucky churches have members, including a WKU regent, stuck in Israel amid war

A Western Kentucky University regent and dozens of church members from southern Kentucky are stranded in Israel amid the violent conflict with Hamas.

Pastor Nic Smith from River Lake Church in Glasgow was on a tour of the Holy Land when fighting broke out over the weekend. He’s there with 16 members of his congregation, including local pediatrician Melissa Dennison, who is on the WKU Board of Regents.

They were due to arrive home Monday night. That was before Hamas launched a widespread attack against Israeli military and civilian targets on Saturday. Now, the church group is stuck at a hotel in Jerusalem. Smith posted an update on the church’s Facebook page.

“We are fine. Everybody’s calm. We’ve not seen anything happen where we’re staying now. We’d ask you to pray for Israel though," Smith said. "As it stands right now, they’re in a conflict with a terrorist organization and it’s a very real issue we’re dealing with here.”

Several airlines have canceled flights to and from the airport in Tel Aviv, amid what some military experts say is the deadliest terrorist attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur attack in 1973.

Members of River Lake Church in Glasgow, many of whom were baptized in the Jordan River only hours before the fighting broke out, are keeping faith for safe travels home.

Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green also confirmed in an email to WKU Public Radio that some of its members are stuck in Israel.

"I can also confirm that they are safe," said Executive Minister Jason Brown. "I am unable to confirm the number of congregants there."

The Associated Press on Monday reportedthat Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies in retaliation against Hamas militants as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides.