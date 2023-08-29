Former Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist dies at 87 following surgery

Former Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist died Sunday, following surgery and a short illness. He was 87.

Sundquist was governor from 1995 to 2003, and was the state’s 47th governor.

Sundquist, a businessman, won his first election for governor against Democrat Phil Bredesen, who became governor after Sundquist was term-limited out of the office. During his first term, Sundquist created the Department of Children’s Services, Tennessee Regulatory Authority and signed several measures to toughen prison sentences. In his second term, he implemented ConnectTen, a system that made Tennessee the first state to connect its libraries and schools on the internet.

He also was the governor during the income tax demonstrations in 2001. He wanted to enact a state income tax. Many opposed the idea, and it failed — after hundreds of anti-income tax protesters gathered at the capitol.

Before becoming governor, Sundquist was the 7th Congressional District congressman from 1983 to 1995, where he established a conservative voting record. During his run for governor, his opponent, Phil Bredesen, pointed out that Sundquist voted against raising minimum wage but voted for a congressional pay raise.

Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement calling Sundquist a “impactful leader and principled statesman who devoted his life to public service.”

Sundquist is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Sundquist; their children: Andrea, Tania (David) and Deke; and granddaughters: Gabby (Markos), and Alex.

Funeral arrangements are pending.