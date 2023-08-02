Community Action of Kentucky helping low-income residents with rising electric, water bills

Kentucky residents can now apply for help paying for electric and water bills through state-wide agencies. Community Action Kentucky is now accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy and Water Assistance Programs. The program offers a one-time grant of up to $250 dollars toward water and utilities for low-income residents.

Enrollment for assistance will run through September 22, or until funding has been exhausted. LIHEAP also offers emergency assistance for households at risk of having the utility disconnected.

Bernadette Tardy, a spokesperson for Community Action of Southern Kentucky, based in Bowling Green, said the program can help alleviate the financial burden on some families.

“Due to a lot of the prices going up, food and utilities and so on and so forth, so this is a program that can help to alleviate some of the stressors and financial problems that families are having,” Tardy said.

Community Action Kentucky has 23 agencies across the Commonwealth. Households who are interested in seeking benefits can reach out to their local Community Action agency.

Tardy said anyone who meets the eligibility requirements is welcome to apply.

“Each county has their own office that services them, so they would contact their local office and it's a one-time benefit to those that qualify based on income.”