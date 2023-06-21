Late Somerset businessman and philanthropist honored in highway memorial

A section of highway in Somerset was renamed the Jerry S. Ikerd Memorial Highway in honor of the Pulaski County businessman and community leader who died in 2021.

In a ceremony to honor Ikerd, Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Kentucky Senator Rich Girdler, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and community members at East Somerset Baptist Church. The governor dedicated a portion of Kentucky Route 3260 as a highway memorial.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the memorial will honor Ikerd's legacy in the community where he was fondly remembered.

“We have a long history of trying to honor those who serve and led well and Mr. Jerry Ikerd was certainly one of those,” Keck said. “His residence was off of Pump House Road and I think a lot of folks associate that area of the community with him and it's an appropriate designation to honor he and his family.”Ikerd was a well-known businessman and philanthropist in Somerset. He founded the Ikerd and Bandy Coal Company with his brother in the 1960s.

He later purchased the Bank of Mt. Vernon and founded South Kentucky Mack Trucks and served on the board of Regents at Eastern Kentucky University. Ikerd was also remembered for his generosity and philanthropic contributions in his church and throughout the community.

Mayor Keck said the community in Somerset benefited from Ikerd's generosity and willingness to offer a job or resources to community members.

“Jerry had a way of, because of his development, bringing a lot of unique things to our community that allowed for employment,” Keck said. “You’ll see this with the public officials that will be there today, (it’s) people from a wide spectrum of politics and I think that speaks to Mr. Ikerd, that he found a way to get along with everybody and do business with everybody.”