News

Timeline set for groundbreaking, completion of new building for WKU College of Business

WKU Public Radio | By Alana Watson
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT
An artist's rendering of the new building that will house the WKU Gordon Ford College of Business

The Gordon Ford College of Business on the campus of Western Kentucky University is getting a long-awaited new home.

University officials announced Friday that a groundbreaking for the new facility will take place this summer.

The new 113,000 square foot facility will be located at the former site of Tate Page Hall at the bottom of campus.

WKU President Timothy Caboni said a new building for the business college has been discussed for over 20 years.

“A great college of business needs a great place to conduct its business and this position on South Lawn, right next to Guthrie Tower, is at a place where we gather together as a community over and over again,” Caboni said. “What we’ve created is a symbol for our institution that will be a long-standing symbol.”

The current building housing the business college, Finley C. Grise Hall, is more than 50 years old. Caboni said all new campus facilities should be built to benefit and engage students.

“Whatever things that we create, physical spaces we create, must be integrated with the academic work that’s happening within the space. We want to elevate the experience we are trying to create for our students in a way that enhances their education.”

The new facility housing the business college is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

A series of artist renderings of the new building can be seen here.

Alana Watson
Former student intern Alana Watson rejoined WKU Public Radio in August 2020 as the Ohio Valley ReSource economics reporter. She transitioned to the station's All Things Considered Host in July of 2020. Watson is a 2017 graduate of Western Kentucky University and has a B.A. in Broadcasting Journalism. She also has her M.A in Communications from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN. Watson is a Nashville native and has interned at WPLN-FM in Nashville. In 2019, she won a Tennessee AP Broadcaster & Editors Award for her sports feature on Belmont University's smallest point guard. While at WKU Public Radio she won Best College Radio Reporter in 2016 from the Kentucky Ap Broadcasters Association for her work on post-apartheid South Africa. Watson was previously at Wisconsin Public Radio as thier 2nd Century Fellow where she did general assignment and feature reporting in Milwaukee.
