Timeline set for groundbreaking, completion of new building for WKU College of Business

The Gordon Ford College of Business on the campus of Western Kentucky University is getting a long-awaited new home.

University officials announced Friday that a groundbreaking for the new facility will take place this summer.

The new 113,000 square foot facility will be located at the former site of Tate Page Hall at the bottom of campus.

WKU President Timothy Caboni said a new building for the business college has been discussed for over 20 years.

“A great college of business needs a great place to conduct its business and this position on South Lawn, right next to Guthrie Tower, is at a place where we gather together as a community over and over again,” Caboni said. “What we’ve created is a symbol for our institution that will be a long-standing symbol.”

The current building housing the business college, Finley C. Grise Hall, is more than 50 years old. Caboni said all new campus facilities should be built to benefit and engage students.

“Whatever things that we create, physical spaces we create, must be integrated with the academic work that’s happening within the space. We want to elevate the experience we are trying to create for our students in a way that enhances their education.”

The new facility housing the business college is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

A series of artist renderings of the new building can be seen here.