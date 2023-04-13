Victims of domestic violence in Kentucky are provided added security thanks to this new state program

A new Kentucky program providing victims of trauma with a confidential address is being called a positive step to help curb the state's high rate of domestic abuse.

The Safe At Home Program aims to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and human trafficking with a confidential, substitute mailing address to help protect their identity and provide an added level of security. The program was created by a bill signed into law by Governor Beshear earlier this month. Kentucky joins over 35 other states offering similar domestic violence safety programs.

Tori Henninger, executive eirector of the Barren River Area Safe Space, a domestic violence shelter in Bowling Green, said the law will directly impact survivors of trauma in the state.

“Senate Bill 79 is absolutely going to be directly impactful to survivors of domestic violence in the state of Kentucky,” Henninger said. “While the direct protection of a person’s address is important, the overall reflection of the state of Kentucky caring so much about the well-being of each individual Kentuckian and making sure that they feel as protected as possible really speaks volumes about the importance the state of Kentucky places on safety for all.”

Statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence show Kentucky ranks among the states with the highest rate of domestic violence against women. Over 45% of Kentucky women say they’ve experienced physical violence or rape by a domestic partner in their lifetime.

In addition to the Safe at Home Program, a law that assists victims of violent crimes was also signed into law by Governor Beshear. The law awards compensation for lost wages, loss of financial support, medical and mental health counseling expenses, and funeral expenses to victims of violent crimes.

According to Henninger, the law gives additional resources to victims of violent crimes that might not otherwise be available. “That doesn’t just help victims of domestic violence, it’s going to assist all victims of violent crimes,” Henninger said. “The ability of a person to be able to recoup some of those costs that they weren’t expecting, because they weren’t expecting to be a victim of a violent crime absolutely is integral to the success of individuals who are victims.”

Gun violence against a spouse or intimate partner remains a chief concern according to advocates. Current Kentucky law does not stop anyone convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors or subject to protective orders from a court from possessing firearms or ammunition. Additionally, state law does not authorize or require the removal of firearms or ammunition at the scene of a domestic violence incident. Kentucky law explicitly provides that a restraining order triggered by a conviction for, or guilty plea to, stalking does not “operate as a ban on the purchase or possession of firearms or ammunition by the defendant.

Henninger said the public should be aware the only way to make positive changes is by appealing to lawmakers to change the legislation.

“It’s absolutely integral that all Kentuckians participate in the legislative process,” Henninger said. “When they feel that there is something good or something bad they make their local legislatures know their opinion because it takes all of us to protect and keep people safe.”