Update: At least four confirmed tornadoes hit Louisville and Meade County Wednesday night

The National Weather Service says it's surveying damage from four EF-1 tornadoes that touched down in Kentucky.

According to preliminary information, two tornadoes hit the Newburg neighborhood of Louisville, with another confirmed in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

A separate tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down in the Brandenburg area of Meade County.

Weather service crews were surveying damage Thursday to determine the path and length of the tornadoes.

The storm toppled trees onto houses, ripped down power lines and tore the roof off an apartment building. A tractor-trailer overturned in high winds along Interstate 265 in Louisville. The driver was not injured, Louisville police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

About 8,400 customers remained without power late Thursday morning in Jefferson County, which includes Louisville, according to poweroutage.us.

This story has been updated.