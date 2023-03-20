WKU men’s basketball looking to rebound with the introduction of new head coach

Western Kentucky University has formally introduced Steve Lutz as the new head coach of the men's basketball program.

Lutz joins the Hilltoppers as the program's 16th head coach, following two seasons at Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, where he guided the team to its first NCAA tournament win. He will lead a WKU program that finished the 2023 season with 17 wins and 16 losses and missed postseason play for the second straight season.

WKU President, Dr. Timothy Caboni, and Athletic Director Todd Stewart introduced Lutz and his family at the Harbaugh Club in Houchens Stadium.

Lutz said his goal will be to build on the legacy of the program.

“I am not shy about what we are here to do,” Lutz said. “We’re here to win games, we’re here to win conference championships, we’re here to go to the NCAA tournament and win games. And all the while doing that, we're here to do it the right way and we’re here to do it with integrity.”

Lutz joins the program following two seasons at Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, where he guided the team to its first NCAA tournament win and two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Previous to Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, Lutz served as an assistant coach at Creighton and Purdue.

WKU Athletic Director, Todd Stewart said he has full confidence that Lutz will bring success to the program.

"Seven consecutive years this man has coached in the NCAA tournament, so when you add all that up, Steve Lutz is the right person at the right time to lead WKU basketball," Stewart said.

One of Lutz's first tasks is to put a coaching staff in place and begin assessing the current roster as the Hilltoppers head into the offseason.

According to Lutz finding staff and players that will fit the values of the program will be an emphasis as he moves toward the new season.

"To recruit the right people that everyone will be proud of not only on the floor, but when they are out in the community, or when they are on national tv," Lutz said, "wherever they are they’re always representing us in the right way."

The coach was joined in the introduction by his wife, Shannon, and three children.