Habitat for Humanity and Gov. Andy Beshear dedicate 100th home to family displaced by 2021 tornado

A Bowling Green family has a new home from the Warren County Habitat for Humanity after being displaced following the deadly tornado in 2021.

Governor Andy Beshear dedicated the new home to Kendra Alexander and her daughter Nzuri Posey on Thursday. The Governor was joined by the director of the Kentucky Housing Corporation, Habitat of Humanity, and members of the community. The occasion marked the 100th home built by Habitat for Humanity in western Kentucky for victims of the 2021 tornado.

Gov. Beshear awarded the Bowling Green-Warren County Habitat for Humanity with $100,000 from the state's nonprofit assistance fund, during the housing dedication. The new townhome was a part of the ongoing rebuilding project that has been funded through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the Kentucky Housing Corporation to help victims of natural disasters in the state.

Gov. Beshear pledged his continued support to Kentucky families that have suffered due to flooding and tornados to rebuild their lives.

“Think about how neat it is that the one-hundredth house in Bowling Green, Warren County built by Habitat for Humanity is built for a tornado victim,” Beshear said. “It just shows the soul of this community, it is a special place and it shows that Kentuckians are tough and that we love one another.”

More than 6,000 homes in Kentucky were damaged or destroyed during the 2021 tornado outbreak and flooding in eastern Kentucky has damaged or destroyed 10,000 homes .

The Bowling Green-Warren County Habitat for Humanity also completed the development of 10 townhomes that will be used as affordable housing for Bowling Green residents.

Rodney Goodman, executive director of Bowling Green-Warren County Habitat for Humanity, said the nonprofit has relied on its network of volunteers to impact the community.

"We have 1,100 volunteers, volunteer over 17,000 hours last year," Goodman said. "That was people from this community and other communities that said

we want to make a difference, we want to make things better."