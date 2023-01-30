Second attack on staff member places Warren County Juvenile Detention Center on 'controlled confinement'

The Warren County Juvenile Detention Center will continue to operate in what the state calls “controlled confinement” following a second attack on staff.

Juveniles being held at the facility will be restricted to essential activities such as showering and dining after three juveniles assaulted a worker Saturday night before barricading themselves in an office.

The Kentucky State Police and Warren County Regional Jail’s Critical Emergency Response Team responded to the incident and resolved the situation without any injuries to the juveniles.

The juveniles involved in the incident are 16 years old and are being held at the detention center on charges of murder, robbery, and trafficking.

No timeframe was given for when the “controlled confinement” restriction will be lifted.

The incident over the weekend happened less than a week after a staff member was injured during an attack by three other juveniles at the detention center on January 23rd. The juveniles involved in the attack on Saturday were not involved in the first attack.

Kentucky State Police investigators are looking into the latest incident and criminal charges are expected, according to a release by the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. A spokesperson with the cabinet said the employee who was attacked Saturday did not seek medical attention.