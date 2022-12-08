Online threat leads to closure of one southern Kentucky school district, increased security at two others

Warren and Allen County school officials remain on guard after a threat was posted online targeting three area high schools on Wednesday night.

Warren Central, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville high schools were named as potential safety threats in an online post to a Lexington-based website. The post also targeted U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

Warren County School Superintendent Rob Clayton told reporters Thursday that the district continues to monitor the threat closely.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we’ve been working very closely with our local law enforcement,” Clayton said. “We will certainly pass on any important information to our community as it becomes available, but right now it's under state and federal investigation.”

Kentucky State Police and federal officials are investigating the threat but no arrests have been made at this time, according to Clayton.

In response to the threat, Allen County schools were closed on Thursday. Bowling Green High School and Warren County schools were in session, but with an increased security presence on campus.

Clayton said he was prepared to close schools but felt it was in the students best interest to remain in session.

“Anytime we receive a threat we work closely with our local law enforcement but in this latest incident the information that was provided online was ambiguous, in terms of time and date of occurrence,” Clayton said. “Anytime that we look at making a decision on how to respond we look at the available information and if we felt like school was not the safest place for our students to be today we certainly would have responded differently.”