© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

US Sen. Mike Braun files paperwork for Indiana governor run

WKU Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST
MikeBraun.jpeg
Office of Sen. Mike Braun
/
U.S. Mike Braun of Indiana has filed paperwork to run for governor of the Hoosier State.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has formally launched a committee for a 2024 campaign for governor in his home state of Indiana.

The 68-year-old wealthy founder of a national auto parts distribution business is the most prominent of several active potential Republican candidates for the field to replace GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. The current governor cannot seek reelection because of term limits.

Braun would be heavily favored to win a second Senate term in 2024 from Republican-dominated Indiana.

Running for governor would forego a reelection bid for his Senate seat.

Braun adviser Josh Kelley said that Braun “will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon.”

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press