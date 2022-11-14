© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Multiple investigations underway following Friday 'riot' at Adair County juvenile detention center

WKU Public Radio | By Kevin Willis
Published November 14, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST
Kentucky’s Cabinet for Justice and Public Safety is promising to bring criminal charges against those involved in a riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County.

The Kentucky State Police say their post in Columbia received a call Friday night from staff at the Adair Regional Detention Center.

The caller said a juvenile inmate assaulted a staff member, confiscated the employee’s keys, and released other juveniles from their cells. KSP troopers and officers from local law enforcement groups entered the facility and restored order. Multiple staff members and juveniles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A statement from the state Justice Cabinet Monday said multiple investigations into what happened at the facility last week are underway, and will “identify further actions that should be taken.”

News
Kevin Willis
Kevin is the News Director at WKU Public Radio. He has been with the station since 1999, and was previously the Assistant News Director, and also served as local host of Morning Edition.
