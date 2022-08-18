Lost River Sessions to showcase The Insubordinate Hillbillies at SoKY Marketplace in Bowling Green

WKU Public Media’s television, radio, and concert series, Lost River Sessions, will be in another location this month. Featuring The Insubordinate Hillbillies, Lost River Sessions will showcase these musical talents at “Party Under the Pavilion” at SoKY Marketplace.

This family-friendly event will be held in downtown Bowling Green on Thursday, Aug. 25, with plenty of farmers and craft vendors, food trucks, drinks, and kids’ activities.

The event is free and open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Central Time.

Attendees can shop around while listening to the intimate set of Lost River Sessions, the Emmy award-winning series launched by WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio.

This year, Darius Barati, Julie Bowles, Jeff Petrocelli and Neil Purcell received a nomination for the Ohio Valley Regional Emmy® Awards for Entertainment (Short form or long form content). The series explores the music scene from the roots up by featuring artists in the folk, bluegrass and Americana genres performing intimate live sets in various iconic venues across south-central Kentucky.

The Insubordinate Hillbillies recently performed in Bowling Green to benefit the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The local band is known for traveling around the region and community, providing live music for all ages.