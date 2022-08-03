Med Center Center holding flood relief drive Aug. 5 in Bowling Green for eastern Kentucky

Med Center Health is sponsoring a flood relief drive on Friday to collect items for residents of eastern Kentucky impacted by recent floods.

The most needed items include baby formula, diapers, flashlights, batteries, manual can openers, canned goods, gloves, sponges and pet food.

Med Center Health Vice President of Ancillary Services Dennis Chaney said the project is in cooperation with Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

He said items will be collected at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Bowling Green Campus on the U.S. 31 bypass, across from the Kroger shopping plaza.

“Then we will be loading those into trucks and taking those to a couple different distribution points that Appalachian Regional Healthcare has identified within their service area,” Chaney added.

He said there will be as many trucks as needed to deliver the collected items.

Chaney said the Warren County region received overwhelming support and donations when a tornado devastated homes and businesses last December.

He said that outpouring of help in the aftermath of that tornado is still fresh in

the minds of many in the Bowling Green community.

“I just know that Med Center Health has experienced graciousness from the community back in December, " said Chaney. "We just want to make sure we’re good stewards of the opportunity to share that graciousness, to play that forward for others.”

Friday’s flood relief drive is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

