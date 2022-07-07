Fire destroys wooden stadium in Glasgow that had been home to baseball games for 65 years

A 65-year-old wooden baseball stadium in Glasgow burned down early Thursday morning. The fire started just before 2 a.m. at Richardson Stadium in Glasgow’s

Gorin Park.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong said by the time he got to the park at 2:15 a.m., the stadium was engulfed in flames.

“And with the fire it has destroyed roughly two-thirds or more of the wood," said Furlong. "At this point it looks like the entire stadium is a total loss.”

No one was in the stadium at the time of the fire.

“It began in the concession stand area," Furlong said."The state fire marshal determined that one of the electrical panel boxes had sparked, shorted out, something like that in one of the breakers. And that’s what caused the fire to start.”

The wooden Richardson Stadium was built in 1957 and was a unique part of the community. It was used for Glasgow schools baseball programs, including the Glasgow High School Scotties.

The city will start considering what to do for baseball season next spring after information is sent to the insurance company.