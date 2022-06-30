Volunteers repair homes in Daviess and McLean Counties

Volunteers with the group Kentucky Changers are doing outdoor repairs at 18 homes in the Owensboro region this week.

The group has 150 volunteers, with 100 of those teenagers. This week’s projects include roofing, painting, and building handicap ramps and decks.

The projects are for low-income families in Daviess and McLean counties.

Next week the volunteers head to Shelbyville to work on similar repair projects.

The group is affiliated with the Kentucky Women’s Missionary Union based in

Louisville.

