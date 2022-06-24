State Representative from Bowling Green says overturning of Roe v. Wade marks a 'dark and dangerous' time

The Kentucky state representative from Bowling Green said the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is extreme and dangerous.

Democratic State Representative Patti Minter is from Bowling Green’s House District 20. She said the overturning of Roe v. Wade immediately kicks into effect a “trigger law” in Kentucky.

“This ruling means that right now, here in Kentucky, as of 10 a.m. eastern time this morning, which is when the Supreme Court announced the decision, a 12-year-old girl who has been raped and impregnated by her father would be forced to carry that pregnancy to term,” Minter said.

She said the abortion bill passed this year by the state legislature has no exceptions for rape or incest.

She said women who are young or without money or the ability to travel will be most impacted by the decision, because they won’t be able to get an abortion in a state that allows them.

Minter said the overturning of Roe v. Wade isn’t just about abortion, but potentially puts other liberties in jeopardy.

“This is a very dark and dangerous direction that we’re heading as a country. The implications of this decision are not limited to this issue. The right to contraception. The right to marriage equality, for example," said Minter. "Justice Thomas made it clear in his concurring opinion that they’re coming for those next.”

She said voters who are concerned about the direction of the country after this Supreme Court decision should realize the importance of voting in the November elections.

