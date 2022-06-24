Graduate student sees overturning of Roe v. Wade as potential interruption of women's life plans

A 22-year-old graduate of the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville with adegree in political science said she protested when the Supreme Court document

on Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Anna Ardelean has studied Constitutional law in college and said she thinks Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is one of the worst decisions in United States history.

“I picture my life if I were to get pregnant tomorrow and how if I were forced to carry that child I would have to give up my education. I would have to give up my career," said Ardelean. "My whole life would stop.”

Ardelean is heading to graduate school at Brandeis University in Boston to pursue a master's degree in public policy.

