Graduate student sees overturning of Roe v. Wade as potential interruption of women's life plans

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published June 24, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
AnnaArdelean.jpeg
Anna Ardelean
/
At a demonstration in Evansville, Indiana Anna Ardelean carries a sign protesting the Supreme Court's preliminary decision on Roe v. Wade that was leaked to the public.

A 22-year-old graduate of the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville with adegree in political science said she protested when the Supreme Court document
on Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Anna Ardelean has studied Constitutional law in college and said she thinks Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is one of the worst decisions in United States history.

“I picture my life if I were to get pregnant tomorrow and how if I were forced to carry that child I would have to give up my education. I would have to give up my career," said Ardelean. "My whole life would stop.”

Ardelean is heading to graduate school at Brandeis University in Boston to pursue a master's degree in public policy.

News
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller