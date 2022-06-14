Public hearing on Logan County solar farm is June 15

A public hearing on a planned solar farm on 1,110 acres in Logan County will be held Wednesday.

The Logan County solar project will be owned and operated by Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based company developing 140 solar farms across the U.S.

Tennessee Valley Authority has agreed to buy power from the solar farm and had a public comment period on the project that ended May 3.

A TVA spokesman said the agency is reviewing the comments and is expected to issue a decision late this summer on whether there are any significant impacts that would keep the project from moving forward. Considerations include endangered species and cultural and economic impacts.

One of the partners on the project is Warren Rural Electric Cooperative, which would provide power from the solar farm to the General Motors Corvette plant in Bowling Green.

The public hearing, hosted by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, is June 15 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Public Library in Russellville.

The meeting is open to the public.

